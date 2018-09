Heels or boots? Chips or cookies? George Strait or Willie Nelson!?

Lee Ann Womack leaves us wanting more! Listen as Dina B & Lee Ann discuss her new album, 'THE LONELY, THE LONESOME, & THE GONE,' the music industry and how mom knows best!

See Lee Ann perform onstage at Bailey Hall at Broward College on Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Davie, FL.