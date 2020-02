Happy 43rd birthday to Toshi the oldest male black rhinoceros in the US of A. Toshi was born in Japan in 1977 and moved to Miami in 1983.

Naturally the Zoo Miami staff sang him "Happy Birthday" and served a baked cake just for him... special ice blocks too. : )

Toshi has been a part of the breeding program and has raised several offspring. Nowadays he's chillin' in an off-exhibit area. : )