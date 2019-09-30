Wounded Marine Gets An All Terrain Wheelchair

This past Friday, before Toby Keith started his show in Pittsburgh, he presented retired Marine Corporal Brandon Rumbaugh with an "all-terrain" wheelchair. "The Independence Fund" is a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans. Now Brandon can be more active and play with his six month old daughter. : )

Back in 2010 while Rumbaugh was carrying a fellow marine to safety in Afghanistan, he stepped on an IED that damaged both his legs.

Toby Keith has alway been a huge supporter of our military and our veterans. Brandon sat on the side of the stage while he watched Toby's show and then joined Toby onstage during "American Soldier. The crowd loved it!

Thanks to all of our military for their service.