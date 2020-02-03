Win Meet & Greets With Big & Rich This Week At 1:30 p.m.

This Friday thru Sunday is the Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow!! Big & Rich will be performing in the Seminole Ballroom at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The show is free... but you can win Big & Rich "meet and greets" with Darlene Evans this week at 1:30 p.m. All who get the meet and greets are in the running for this beautiful guitar package from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino too. : )



