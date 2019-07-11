WHAT AN INSPIRATION ON LAST NIGHT'S ESPY AWARDS

Last night lots of sports fans watched the "27th Annual ESPY Awards" on ESPN. Celebration of sports! : )

Our very own Dwayne Wade won for "Best Moment" along with Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski.

Naturally... the "Best Team" went to the 2019 World Cup winners...U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

The "Jimmy V Award for Perseverance" went to Rob Mendez who was born without limbs. Rob is the junior varsity football coach for Prospect High School.

WOW! WHAT AN INSPIRATION! : )