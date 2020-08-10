Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Rhea Francani

Wednesday 8/12 5PM EST

August 10, 2020
Darlene Evans
Rhea F IG Live
Categories: 
IG Live
Interviews
Verizon Artist Lounge

Rhea Francani is joining us for a Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live @KissCountry999 - Wednesday 8/12  5PM EST! Brought to you in part by Stella Rosa Wines - Real Taste Comes Naturally!

 

You definitely don't want to miss this one! Be sure to follow us on IG @KissCountry999, and join in Wednesday afternoon! 

 

Now is the time to help small businesses. Order to go, buy gift cards and tip or pay using PayPal. What small businesses are you supporting?

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Rhea Francani
KISS Country 99.9
Verizon Artist Lounge
DD
CORONAVIRUS
Instagram Live