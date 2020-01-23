Truck Talks with Ryan Hurd in a Ford F-150 at Kiss Chili CookOff
KISS ChiliCookOff
January 23, 2020
Check out Truck Talks with Ryan Hurd in a Ford F 150 with Darlene Evans as they talk about family, music and his beautiful eyes.
