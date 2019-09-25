Can You Guess This One Hit Wonder Just By The Picture?

Today is National One Hit Wonder Day! Celebrating those one time pieces of work that rise to the top of popularity.

So many to choose from.... Heartland ... I loved her first

Dream Big... Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Band

I Don't Have To Be Me Til Monday... Steve Azar

Cherokee Boogie... BR549 Just to name a few! : )

One of my favorite "One Hit Wonders" was....CMA Music Video of the Year in 1995... Baby Likes to Rock It... The Tractors!! Remember the line dance? - Darlene Evans

What's your favorite country "One Hit Wonder?"