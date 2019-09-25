Can You Guess This One Hit Wonder Just By The Picture?

What's Your Favorite One Hit Wonder Song? : )

September 25, 2019
Darlene Evans

WDnet

Categories: 
Music

Today is National One Hit Wonder Day!   Celebrating those one time pieces of work that rise to the top of popularity.

 

So many to choose from....   Heartland ... I loved her first

                                              Dream Big... Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Band

                                              I Don't Have To Be Me Til Monday... Steve Azar 

                                              Cherokee Boogie... BR549        Just to name a few!  : )

                                              

One of my favorite "One Hit Wonders" was....CMA Music Video of the Year in 1995... Baby Likes to Rock It... The Tractors!!   Remember the line dance?  - Darlene Evans

What's your favorite country "One Hit Wonder?"

Tags: 
Baby Likes to Rock It
The Tractors
One Hit Wonder
One Hit Wonder Day