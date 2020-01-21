Tim Tebow is a married man!! Yep... Tim and his fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters got married in Cape Town, South Africa.

Both wrote their own vows. Tim said... “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.” : )

Tim also said... “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Just Beautiful!! : )

