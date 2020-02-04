Think You Know America's Favorite Soups?

February 4, 2020
Darlene Evans
Today is National Homemade Soup Day!!    What is your favorite kind of soup?  We Americans love our soup, 10 billion bowls of soup a year.

Seems as though the staple in our house when someone is sick is CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP and survey says it's America's best selling soup.  - Darlene Evans

Coming in at #2 is TOMATO SOUP.  CLAM CHOWDER is #3.

Click below for the top five best selling soups.

What is your favorite kind of soup?  Do you have a special homemade receipe?   : )   

