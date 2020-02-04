Think You Know America's Favorite Soups?

Today is National Homemade Soup Day!! What is your favorite kind of soup? We Americans love our soup, 10 billion bowls of soup a year.

Seems as though the staple in our house when someone is sick is CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP and survey says it's America's best selling soup. - Darlene Evans

Coming in at #2 is TOMATO SOUP. CLAM CHOWDER is #3.

Click below for the top five best selling soups.

What is your favorite kind of soup? Do you have a special homemade receipe? : )