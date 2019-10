It's all because Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner stole the first base of the World Series that we get a free Nacho Cheese Dorito Locos taco today. For the 7th year running, Taco Bell's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" World Series promotion.

Sooo.... between 2p.m. and 6:00 p.m. go get your free taco at participating Taco Bell stores.