Spring Forward This Weekend! : )

This Sunday at 2:00 a.m. Daylight Saving Time begins. Time to Spring Forward everybody! Yep ... set your clock ahead one hour!

Sooo.... what do you prefer? Daylight Saving Time or Standard time.

fyi... Farmers still prefer Standard Time...

One writer for the Literary Digest said... “The farmer objects to doing his early chores in the dark merely so that his city brother, who is sound asleep at the time, may enjoy a daylight motor ride at eight in the evening.”