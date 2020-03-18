Some Products On Amazon Take Priority

As we all experience changes in how we do things nowadays... add Amazon to the list.

Yesterday Amazon announced that at least until April 5th, "household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products" will take priority in shipping, unless they have the other purchased items in their warehouses already.

Yep...Online shopping is increasing so Amazon is prioritizing.

baby products

health and household products

beauty and personal care products (including personal care appliances)

grocery products

industrial and scientific products

pet supplies.

