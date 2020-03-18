Some Products On Amazon Take Priority
Are You Shopping Online More?
March 18, 2020
As we all experience changes in how we do things nowadays... add Amazon to the list.
Yesterday Amazon announced that at least until April 5th, "household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products" will take priority in shipping, unless they have the other purchased items in their warehouses already.
Yep...Online shopping is increasing so Amazon is prioritizing.
baby products
health and household products
beauty and personal care products (including personal care appliances)
grocery products
industrial and scientific products
pet supplies.
Click Below For More From CBS