How Do You Go Back To Work With No Childcare?

Tough times for single moms! How are you going to go back to work with no childcare available?

According to the New York Times....

About 60% of the 20.5 million jobs eliminated belonged to women. This resulted in a record-high unemployment rate of 14.7%, but the jobless rate for women rose to 15.5%.

One lady did get a phone call for a job opportunity, but can't take it because noone is available to watch her child. Schools closed and no summer programs, lots of folks don't have a choice but to stay home.

Are you this predicament?

