Reba Concert On YouTube This Friday

Another concert from the comfort of our homes is coming this Friday, July 17th on YouTube at 8:00 p.m. Reba will be re-launching "Reba:Live." It will be an hour long special that was filmed in 1994, complete with Reba's great personality and all those costume changes.

Reba said.... "This was one of my first big tours with all the dancers and costume changes and it was my very first network television special. It's so much fun to get to revisit it and share it with my fans all these years later! I hope they enjoy it and I can't wait to share some stories from the behind the scenes during the chat."



