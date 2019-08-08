Preseason Football Starts Tonight For Our Miami Dolphins

Tonight is the night! Preseason football with our Miami Dolphins playing the Atlanta Falcons at 7:30 p.m. Hard Rock Stadium. Temp will be 84 with scattered thunderstorms.

Our linebackers are already dealing with injuries. Fingers crossed no more injuries tonight.

First game for Brian Flores coaching the Dolphins. : )

Dolphins favored by 3.5.

and.... YESSS... YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE GAME ON KISS COUNTRY 99.9!! : ) GO DOLPHINS!!! : )