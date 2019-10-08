One Month After Hurricane Dorian Dog Found Alive

Miracle Dog Survived On Rainwater Only

October 8, 2019
One month after Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas, a "Miracle" dog was found alive.  : )

A big thank you goes out to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves!! The group searched through broken glass, air-conditioning units, etc and with the help of infrared detection from a drone,  they found "Miracle" this past Friday in Marsh Harbour.

One year old Miracle, survived for weeks on only rainwater.   When found,  Miracle was unable to walk, now expected to make a full recovery.

Dog lovers!!   Click on the story below for this heartwarming story.   - Darlene Evans

