Neighbors 4 Neighbors COVID 19 Relief & Recovery Fund

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has partnered with Farm Share to hold food distributions throughout Miami Dade, Broward and the Keys. They need your help to keep it going.

Please donate to our Covid-19 Relief and Recovery fund and help us continue these free, public distributions. We know things are tough, but we can get through this together. Any amount you can give will make an impact.

For how to donate, the latest schedule of distributions and other helpful resources on this crisis, please visit neighbors4neighbors.org.