LeBron James Starring In Space Jam 2

Remember the movie Space Jam? Starred Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley?

Mark your calendars! Space Jam 2 will premiere on July 16 2021 according to the production company, SpringHill Entertainment. LaBron James will star in the movie.

Who else? Yesterday... Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors appeared on the movie set even though he injured his knee in the NBA Finals. Damian Lillard of Portland Trailblazers, Anthony Davis of New Orleans Pelicans will also star in the movie. Not going to forget the ladies either, Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi and the Los Angeles Sparks sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike will also star.



