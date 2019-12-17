Miami Made The Christmas List

Did you decorate for the holidays this year?

December 17, 2019
Darlene Evans
News

This Christmas holiday season we Americans are expected to spend up to $730 BILLION over the holidays.   The National Retail Federation says the average person plans to spend $1047.83.   Yikes!   Are you average?  : )

Anyway... WalletHub considered some other things that will make us happy during the season.   Shopping... dining... holiday events... etc. and made a list of cities that would make for a holly jolly Christmas.

Well....  out of a list of 100 cities... Miami came in 17th.  Pretty not bad, right?  Orlando came in at #2.

Sooo get out there and be Holly Jolly this Christmas. Maybe you'll see Santa on the beach.   : )

 


 

Miami
Christmas friendly
santa
Miami Florida