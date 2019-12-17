Miami Made The Christmas List

This Christmas holiday season we Americans are expected to spend up to $730 BILLION over the holidays. The National Retail Federation says the average person plans to spend $1047.83. Yikes! Are you average? : )

Anyway... WalletHub considered some other things that will make us happy during the season. Shopping... dining... holiday events... etc. and made a list of cities that would make for a holly jolly Christmas.

Well.... out of a list of 100 cities... Miami came in 17th. Pretty not bad, right? Orlando came in at #2.

Sooo get out there and be Holly Jolly this Christmas. Maybe you'll see Santa on the beach. : )



