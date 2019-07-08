Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler In Luke Bryan Video
July 8, 2019
Jimmy Butler just signed with our Miami Heat!! Did you know Jimmy was a big country music fan? He was in Luke Bryan's "Light It Up" video a couple years ago. : )
