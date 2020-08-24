Miami Dolphin Season Opener Will Have Fans In The Stadium

Looks like our Miami Dolphins are going to allow up to 13,000 fans at their home opener September 20th against Buffalo. As a matter of fact... the University of Miami's home opener against UAB September 10th has the same plan. Groups of spectators will be six feet apart. The size of the crowd will be at about 20% of the stadium's 65,326 seat capacity.

We are still a hot spot for the coronavirus here in South Florida. What do you think? Are you ready for some Dolphin football at the Hard Rock Stadium? : )

Click below for more.