Miami-Dade Starting To Open Up Parks And More

So it looks like folks in Miami-Dade can begin to enjoy parks, boating and golf after weeks of not being able to go.

Lots of folks are just happy that they opened the boat ramps so they can enjoy their boats. Boat ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Still have to practice social distancing.

City of Miami and Hialeah say their not ready to open their parks. Beaches are still closed as well.

Baby steps! : )

