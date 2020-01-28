Miami-Dade County Set a NFL Record

Local 10 News shared some facts about the big game on Sunday. Did you know... Miami-Dade Country has hosted the Superbowl 11 times and has set an NFL record? Yep... 5 of em were back in the day at the Orange Bowl in Miami's Little Havana and 5 were at ... Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Stadium, Dolphin Stadium, Sun Life Stadium and now Hard Rock Stadium. lol... What do you call our stadium?

Also... Our country has been in shock and mourning the victims of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna...John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli,...Sarah Chester and Payton Chester...Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. The NFL in solidarity with the NBA will hold a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

