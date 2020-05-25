Memorial Day... Always Remember!

Today is Memorial Day! A day we remember and honor the men and women who died in active military service. American military who died in all wars... World War II, The Vietnam War, The Korean War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some celebrate Memorial Day with parties and barbeques, Memorial Day sales, while others visit cemeteries, memorials or bring out those photo albums and simply remember their loved ones.

“It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.”- Norman Schwarzkopf

Col. JBL...you will forever be my hero. I love and miss you Daddy! God Bless America! Always...your little girl... Darlene