Lookie See...New Baby At Zoo Miami!

We have a new baby at Zoo Miami and it's a first!!

Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, posted that the baby Mongoose Lemur was born on May 6th to a pair of Mongoose Lemurs that came to us from Myakka City, FL last year.

Congratulations to 5 year old Julieta and 12 year old Jaunito who are the parents of the new baby. Since the zoo staff doesn't want to upset mom and dad, we don't know if the baby is a girl or boy. The baby is the first of its kind to be born at the zoo. : )

Zoo Miami is open!! Go take a peek! : )