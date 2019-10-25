Lookie!!! Hallmark Themed Monopoly Game

No Houses Or Hotels, It's Inns And Cottages

October 25, 2019
Darlene Evans

Do you still like to play board games?   Hallmark is getting us in the holiday spirit with a new "Hallmark Themed Monopoly Game."   

No more Boardwalk and Park Place, they are replaced with a Christmas Tree Farm and a holiday bakery.   No more buying houses and hotels either, now we can purchase cottages and inns.  

Right up my alley! I want to be the watering can!  ; )   Maybe start a holiday tradition with the family.

  : ) - Darlene Evans

