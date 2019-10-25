Lookie!!! Hallmark Themed Monopoly Game

Do you still like to play board games? Hallmark is getting us in the holiday spirit with a new "Hallmark Themed Monopoly Game."

No more Boardwalk and Park Place, they are replaced with a Christmas Tree Farm and a holiday bakery. No more buying houses and hotels either, now we can purchase cottages and inns.

Right up my alley! I want to be the watering can! ; ) Maybe start a holiday tradition with the family.

: ) - Darlene Evans