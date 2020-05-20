Look To The Heavens This Saturday!!

Look to the heavens again this Saturday as our healthcare workers will be getting another salute. This Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

This time the "Salute Flight" will be 4 USAF F-16C Fighting Falcon Aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing, The Makos, Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead and USCG MH65 Helicopter and USCG C-144 Aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami. They will be flying over 34 hospitals in "Kiss Country" to thank all of the essential personnel.

Here come the goosebumps! Don't you just love these flyovers? : )

