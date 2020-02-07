Look To The Heavens! Super Moon This Weekend! : )

Look to the skies this weekend! The February Super Moon will be at it's peak about 2:33 a.m. Sunday morning. Native Americans started it's name the "Snow Moon" because the moon's refection off the snow made it really bright.

Yep... moon will be brighter and bigger than it usually is. Three more Super Moons are on the way March 9th, April 8th and May 7th. The moon in April will be closer to Earth than the one this weekend.

Enjoy!! : )