Let The Redlands Be Green! Sign the Petition!

OK... Mama is sticking up for the "Little Man" (remember Alan Jackson song?)

Medium density housing is proposed for the property on the south east corner of SW 344th Street and SW 192nd Ave. in the Redlands. More apartments or condos? Yep... directly across from the historic fruit stand "Robert is Here."

Heather who is part of Robert's family told me....

We are definitely concerned with the transportation issues Palm Drive is already bumper-to-bumper traffic, lack of public transportation, No sidewalks, no local fire or police and surrounding area and they want to put a temporary fire station in a mobile home and leave the trucks outside, which is absolutely not adequate, hospital ER is at mass capacity and more.

Soooo...... LET'S ALL SIGN THIS PETITION BELOW AND SAVE THIS PRECIOUS AREA! - Darlene Evans

The meeting next week with the Board of County Commissioners is:

Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 am

Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street

Miami, Florida 33128

In the county commission chamber

HERE IS THE DOCUSIGN PETITION LINK:

https://na3.docusign.net/Member/PowerFormSigning.aspx…