Legendary Magician Roy Horn Dies

Death Related To COVID-19

May 9, 2020
Darlene Evans
Roy Horn

Ethan Miller / Staff

News

Roy Horn of the Legendary Siegfried and Roy has died from complications related to COVID-19.  Roy tested positive in April and was hospitalized.

Siegfried said...."From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."  "Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days."

50 year career as a magic duo that incorporated tigers and different kinds of wildlife as well.

RIP Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn   : (

Roy Horn
Siegfried and Roy