Legendary Magician Roy Horn Dies

Roy Horn of the Legendary Siegfried and Roy has died from complications related to COVID-19. Roy tested positive in April and was hospitalized.

Siegfried said...."From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried." "Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days."

50 year career as a magic duo that incorporated tigers and different kinds of wildlife as well.

RIP Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn : (

