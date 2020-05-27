Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Nominated For 7 Emmys

2020 Daytime Emmy Awards will be on June 26th at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. Kelly Clarkson's daytime TV talk show got 7 NOMINATIONS! Kelly is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host too.

Of course.... the in-person ceremony is not going to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they will be presented from home.

FYI... Kelly was suppose to play Vegas this year and is now rescheduling her shows for 2021.