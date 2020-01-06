Keith Urban Gives $$ To Aid The Firefighters In Australia.

The devastation due to the brushfires in Australia has been all over social media and tv. Since the fires started back in September... more than 11 million acres of land has burned... a half a billion animals have died. Just heartwrenching!

Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman have a home in Australia that is under threat. "I’m so sorry I’m so distracted by what’s happening in Australia."... Nicole said the day before the Golden Globe Awards.

The couple has donated $500,000. to aid Rural Fire Service in fighting the fires.