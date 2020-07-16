Kangaroo Was Loose On The Streets In Fort Lauderdale

This morning a kangaroo was found hopping around the streets of Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police just tried to corral it and keep it out of traffic. Word is that the roo was very friendly and is somebody's pet. Police put a rope around his neck and got him in the back of the police car.

Currently the kangaroo is at the police stables.

It is illegal in Fort Lauderdale to keep a kangaroo in your home. No word on what consequence the owner may face.

Fingers crossed for a happy ending and owner had a wildlife permit. - Darlene Evans