Jason Aldean Playin' Vegas Again For 3 Nights

Jason Aldean is heading back to Vegas December 6 - 8. Yep... 3 days, part of his "Ride All Night Vegas Tour" at Park Theatre at Park MGM.

Jason said in a press release...

"I've wanted to bring our show back to Vegas for a while now, and the timing feels right. We're going to pack up the show, set it up for a couple of days and hang out with our Vegas family. I'm looking forward to being back."

Sooo... if you're thinking you'd like to see Jason in Vegas, tickets go on sale this Friday. : )