It's World Kindness Day!

Even A Grump Can Be Kind For One Day. Right?

November 13, 2019
Darlene Evans

Categories: 
News

Today is World Kindness Day!!   Yes... being friendly, generous and considerate! Most of us try to do that on a daily basis.   Even a grump can do that for one day right? : )

Here's some ideas...

Hold the door for someone... send an uplifting text to family or friends...volunteer your time at a nonprofit...buy someone lunch or a cup of coffee.  Maybe buy em a Kind Healthy Grain bar today!  You know how to be kind!  : )

Let's all celebrate this day!!  : )  - Darlene Evans

Tags: 
World Kindness Day
Be Kind
Kind Healthy Grains