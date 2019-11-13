It's World Kindness Day!

Today is World Kindness Day!! Yes... being friendly, generous and considerate! Most of us try to do that on a daily basis. Even a grump can do that for one day right? : )

Here's some ideas...

Hold the door for someone... send an uplifting text to family or friends...volunteer your time at a nonprofit...buy someone lunch or a cup of coffee. Maybe buy em a Kind Healthy Grain bar today! You know how to be kind! : )

Let's all celebrate this day!! : ) - Darlene Evans