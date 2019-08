"This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia has a new movie coming out called "The Art of Racing in the Rain" and was promoting it.

Milo said that he had always wanted to play Batman and was told he was too old. Milo is 42 years old.

I think he would have made a great "Batman." Can't wait until "This is Us" starts back up September 24th. : ) - Darlene Evans

Click below for more...