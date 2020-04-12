It's Balcony Bingo Now!

Balcony Bingo? lol... yep... now that we all have to stay at home because of the Covid 19 virus gotta find new ways to do things. Romero Britto started Balcony Bingo at a Sunrise Lakes community. : ) Folks come to their back window while someone down in the grass calls out the letters and numbers.

Yes.... there are prizes! Wipes, hand sanitizer and the grand prize a 6 roll pack of toilet paper.

lol... well done! : )

Click Below For The Story From Local 10 News