Today is National Absurdity Day!! Just in case... "Absurdity" ... "the quality or state of being ridiculous or wildly unreasonable." This is a day to recall something absolutely ridiculous. : )

Soooo.... What is the most ABSURD thing you've seen or heard about lately? i know... so many things lately! Maybe celebrate by doing something ABSURD! : ) - Darlene Evans

#NationalAbsurdityDay