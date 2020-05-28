Hurricane Season Sales Tax Free Holiday Starts Tomorrow
See Tax Free Supply List
Hurricane season starts Monday! Make your list and go shopping for supplies this sales tax holiday starting tomorrow thru June 4th.
How are you doing on supplies? Do you need to refresh?
Here's a list to help you out.
$10 OR LESS....
Reusable Ice Packs
$20 OR LESS....
Any portable self-powered light source:
Flashlights
Lanterns
Candles
$25 OR LESS....
Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.
$30 OR LESS....
Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):
AAA-cell
AA-cell
C-cell
D-cell
6-volt
9-volt
$50 OR LESS....
Bungee cords
Ground anchor systems
Ratchet straps
Tarpaulins (tarps)
Tie-down kits
Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)
Two-way
Weather band
$750 OR LESS....
Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event you lose power.
