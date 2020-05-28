Hurricane Season Sales Tax Free Holiday Starts Tomorrow

Hurricane season starts Monday! Make your list and go shopping for supplies this sales tax holiday starting tomorrow thru June 4th.

How are you doing on supplies? Do you need to refresh?

Here's a list to help you out.

$10 OR LESS....

Reusable Ice Packs

$20 OR LESS....

Any portable self-powered light source:

Flashlights

Lanterns

Candles

$25 OR LESS....

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.

$30 OR LESS....

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):

AAA-cell

AA-cell

C-cell

D-cell

6-volt

9-volt

$50 OR LESS....

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank)

Two-way

Weather band

$750 OR LESS....

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event you lose power.

