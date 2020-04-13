Head Coach Of Dillard High School Football Team Dies

34 year old head coach of the Dillard High School football team, Eddie Frasier has died. Frasier's death was reported this morning and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Thoughts and prayers go out to his team, friends and family. Coach Frasier led Dillard to an undefeated regular football season.

Frasier earned the Broward County Coach of the Year Award and the Dolphins 2019 George F. Smith High School Coach of the Year Award. He was a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.