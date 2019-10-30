George Strait Receives Bob Hope Award

Last Friday, George Strait received the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment The award honors entertainers that support our United States military by music, literature or through films.

Remember Bob Hope? For just about 50 years he traveled around the world supporting and uplifting our military. 27 USO tours.

George's 9th Annual Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and concert has raised $2.2 million for the Feherty's Troops First Foundation. This foundation benefits wounded military service men and women.

Congratulations George Strait and thank you!! : )