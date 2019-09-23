George Strait Helps The Folks In The Bahamas

All proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt go to the Bahamas

September 23, 2019
Darlene Evans

George Strait is helping the folks in the Bahamas too.   Check out his exclusive t-shirt where all proceeds go to  Discovery Land Company Foundation’s Abaco Relief Fund. 

The organization said...“We are focused on the core safety of the people, their essential needs such as water, shelter, medical needs, and the recovery of the community.”

Click the link below to see the t-shirt and maybe buy one.   : )

