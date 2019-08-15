Gator Hunting Season Starts Today

Yep .... Florida's Alligator hunting season starts today thru November 1st.

FWC issued over 7,500 permits.

Remember...The legal hunting hours are from 5 p.m. - 10 a.m. The gator has to be at least 18 inches long from the snout to the tail. Two alligators are allowed per permit. That means as many as 15,000 gators could be harvested.

It is estimated that our states alligator population is at 1.3 million gators and has been stable for many years.

Please be careful out there. Harvest their meat and skin. Don't just kill for the thrill. Just sayin'. - Darlene Evans