Garth Brooks Concert At Drive In Theaters

Garth Brooks will do an exclusive, One Night Only Concert on June 27th and it will play at outdoor theatres across our US of A and Canada. Yep... 300 Drive-In Theatres will be engaged in the largest ever one-night show. The concert is set for Saturday, June 27th. Tickets go on sale June 19th at noon at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. They will cost $100.00 all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. Rain or shine.

If you are a drive-in theatre owner and want to be involved... contact driveinowners@encorelive.com

Garth said....

"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."







