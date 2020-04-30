First Time ... First Saturday In May...No Kentucky Derby!

For the first time since 1945 the Kentucky Derby will not run on the first Saturday in May!!

Beginning May 11th Churchill Downs will begin opening the stables and training center to prepare for racing without spectators.

There are some guidelines in place to keep everyone safe tho'. Daily on-site check ins and screenings will be done.

Hang on to your hat until September 5th when the Kentucky Derby will run. : )

