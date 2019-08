Don't you just love girls with grit? - Darlene Evans

Catherine Stark... 24 years old... earned her wings Friday in Texas and is now the first female Marine to be in the U.S. Navy's F-35C fleet replacement squadron.

This aircraft is a 5th generation fighter jet that is suppose to replace the Navy's F-18 and the U.S.A.F. F-22.

Congratulations Catherine! Thank you for your service to our country. : )

Click below to read more.