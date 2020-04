I'm sure you've heard farmers have taken a big hit during this pandemic. 47,000 farms in Florida that have been providing food to restaurants, cruise lines, etc. have experienced such a loss of revenue.

Lots of farmers are now selling their crops directly to us. Let's help em out!!

Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers in Wilton Manors is selling boxed fruits and veggies for $20.00 as well.

