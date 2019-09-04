Drop Off Your Hurricane Donations At Kids Expo This Saturday

Sooo... Lots of us want to help the folks in the Bahamas. We will be collecting your donations this Saturday at the Museum of Discovery and Science during our 7th Annual Joe DiMaggio Kids Expo from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Commonwealth of the Bahamas gave a supplies list....

Tents... Cots... Hygiene Kits...(diapers, wipes, sanitary napkins, toothpaste, soap, baby formula, deodorant)... Portable purified water.... Non perishable food items... water containers... first aid items... portable generators.... chain saws... plastic tarpaulin... shovels... rakes... axes... wheel barrows... flashlights... blankets... insect repellents... batteries... portable potty... cleaning supplies... water purification kits... portable single and double burner stoves... bleach... brooms... mops... pinesol... garbage bags.

No clothing please!!

Let's all help our friends in the Bahamas! : )