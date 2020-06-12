Drive Thru Zoo At Bass Pro Shop In Dania

Darlene Evans

Love animals? Looking for something educational and fun to do with the kids? Head over to the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Dania and check out Mayhem Ranch's Drive Through Zoo.

$10.00 per vehicle. I would suggest the VIP Ticket... they will bring the animals up close to your vehicle. Camels, Kangaroos and much more. You've got to ask to see the piglets. So darn cute! You can blame me...Darlene. ; )

What a great idea to keep our families safe.